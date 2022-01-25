|
25.01.2022 15:12:58
Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today
Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib.Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor. Sierra licensed momelotinib from Gilead Sciences in 2018 for a meager $3 million upfront payment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
