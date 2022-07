Why Siga Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the commercial stage pharmaceutical company Siga Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) are on fire Monday. Specifically, the drugmaker's stock was up by a hefty 23%, on higher-than-normal volume, as of 10:28 a.m. ET Monday morning. What's sparking this double-digit gain? Siga's stock is bolting higher in response to the World Health Organization's decision to declare the ongoing monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. To date, there have been over 16,000 cases of monkeypox across 75 countries. Siga's Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved smallpox medication, known as Tpoxx (generic name: tecovirimat), was previously approved as an oral treatment for monkeypox in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company, in turn, will likely see a sizable surge in demand for this antiviral medication overseas. In fact, Siga already reported a significant uptick in orders for the drug from multiple international jurisdictions last month. Continue reading