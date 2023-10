Why Sigma Lithium Stock Sank 10 Percent This Morning

Shares of start-up lithium mining company Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) got rocked to the tune of a 10.1% loss through 10:25 a.m. ET today, after Reuters reported that the company's chief operating officer (COO), Brian Talbot, left the company at the end of last month. To date, Sigma Lithium itself has not announced the departure.Maybe Sigma Lithium was just too busy to report the news of its COO exiting the building, though. For the past week, Sigma has battled what it calls "inaccurate media reports" (also from Reuters) that a Brazilian court injunction will prevent it from mining in two Brazilian land plots that the company was hoping to develop. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel