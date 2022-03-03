|
03.03.2022 21:48:00
Why Signature Bank Soared 13.2% in February
Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) saw its stock price jump 13.2% in February, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The New York-based bank outperformed most stocks for the month as the S&P 500 was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.4% in the month. Signature Bank is up 2.5% year to date (YTD), while the S&P 500 is down 8% YTD as of March 3. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
