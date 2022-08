Why Signet Jewelers Is Acquiring Blue Nile

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) stock has been an under-the-radar winner during the pandemic, tripling since the start of 2020 as it's benefited from both external tailwinds and the company's own turnaround strategy.With consumer spending on goods rising due in part to multiple rounds of stimulus checks, Signet posted 50% revenue in fiscal 2022, which ended on Jan. 29. This represents a 27.5% increase over a two-year span as revenue dipped in fiscal 2021 during the lockdown period. At the same time, the company has cut costs and streamlined its business to boost operating margins, which reached 11.6% on an adjusted basis last year, and management aims to keep them in the double-digits. The jewelry market may be mature, but Signet, which owns banners including Kay, Zales, and Jared, has used acquisitions to help drive growth. Last week, it said it would buy online jewelry retailer Blue Nile , which generated more than $500 million in revenue last year, for $360 million in all-cash transition. The takeover comes less than a year after it bought Diamonds Direct, showing the company is aggressively executing its acquisition strategy. Continue reading