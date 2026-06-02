The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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02.06.2026 22:27:26
Why Signet Jewelers Stock Topped the Market Today
On Tuesday, Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) stock was looking as shiny and attractive as the wares the company sells. The retail jewelry conglomerate's shares were a hot item that trading session, thanks mainly to an earnings report that beat analyst estimates. Signet's equity closed the day almost 4% higher in price. For Signet's first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company's total sales came in at just over $1.55 billion, a marginal improvement over the same period the previous year. That was on the back of same-store sales that increased by nearly 2%. On a per-share basis, net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) saw a steeper rise, gaining 32% to $1.56 per share. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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