Why Silicom Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) were climbing higher today after the company reported third-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates. Tech investors have been eager for good news as the sector had suffered over the past year -- and they found it in Silicom's latest results. As a result, the tech stock was up by 10.5% as of 11:23 a.m. ET. Silicom's third-quarter sales increased by 19% from the year-ago quarter to $39.2 million, which beat analysts' consensus estimate of $38.8 million. Continue reading