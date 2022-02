Why Silicon Laboratories Stock Beat the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) had a fine Wednesday. Their company published its final quarterly results of 2021, notching solid beats on both the top and bottom lines. The stock was rewarded with a nearly 3% gain today. In its fourth quarter, Silicon Labs earned just under $209 million, a robust 43% higher than the same period of 2020. Due to losses from discontinued operations, the company's net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) plunged into the red -- to almost $3.1 million -- against a nearly $30.3 million profit in the year-ago period. On a per-share, non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, however, the company was well in the black with a $0.77 profit per share.