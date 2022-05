Why Silicon Motion Stock Soared Today (and MaxLinear Fell)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO), a developer of NAND flash controllers, jumped sharply on Thursday even as many other stocks tanked. At its high point during the trading day, shares were up 21.5%. As of 3:07 p.m. ET, that gain had moderated slightly to about 16.7%.The tech stock's sharp gain was driven by the announcement of an agreement to sell the company to chipmaker MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL). Investors in MaxLinear, however, didn't seem to like the deal. Its stock price had plummeted more than 21% as of this writing.For every share of Silicon Motion, MaxLinear has agreed to pay shareholders $93.54 in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear. This translates to a premium of approximately 48% to the market value of Silicon Motion's stock on April 22. In total, the deal values Silicon Motion at $3.8 billion.