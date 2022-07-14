|
14.07.2022 20:53:00
Why Silver Matters Today
AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At U.S. Money Reserve, we know why silver remains one of the most versatile precious metals in the world, with a host of uses. Silver's surprising utility allows the metal to function in medicine, solar technology, electronics and more. As supply chains continue to recover and normalize, silver demand could benefit.Silver Demand Remains high.
The Silver Institute projects global silver demand will reach a record high of 1.112 billion ounces in 2022.
Here are six uses for silver that could boost silver demand in 2022.
Watch the video below to learn more fascinating uses for silver.
https://youtu.be/4oyKUt4nPwc
U.S Money Reserve's Chief Procurement Officer and Master Numismatist John Rothans has analyzed the silver market and has offered his own insights into why silver demand may continue to grow and could be a beneficial metal to own.
https://usmr.com/PR-5-Reasons-Silver-Demand
SOURCE US MONEY RESERVE
