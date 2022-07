Why Silvergate Capital Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), a cryptocurrency banking platform, were soaring Wednesday after an analyst raised his price target for the stock from $100 to $115. As of 12:46 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 12.3%. Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw kept his overweight rating on Silvergate's shares and said in his investor note that the bear case for the stock is already priced into its shares at this point, according to​ TheFly.com. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading