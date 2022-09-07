|
07.09.2022 23:38:46
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Moved 5.3% Higher on Wednesday
Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) rose higher on Wednesday with the stock price closing at $87.46, up 5.3% on the day. The markets were flat for most of the morning but surged in the afternoon and had their best day in weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 439 points while the Nasdaq was up 247 points and the S&P 500 rose 72 points.Silvergate is one of the leading banks for the cryptocurrency industry. Its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) allows cryptocurrency exchanges to transfer money between one another. As it is closely tied to cryptocurrency, Silvergate often moves more in tandem with crypto stocks than it does with banks. The stock is down about 40% year to date.Continue reading
