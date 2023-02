Why Silvergate Capital Stock Shriveled by 22% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in cryptocurrencies and related assets are used to dramatic price lurches, but the ones experienced Wednesday and Thursday by crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) were extreme. Thursday's decline was due largely to a disquieting report about activity in an account associated with a well-known crypto exchange. Investors reacted sharply, pushing the share price down to the point where it closed the session more than 22% lower.In an exclusive report published Thursday morning, Reuters reporters wrote that top crypto exchange Binance had transferred large amounts of money from a Silvergate bank account it secretly controlled. The account belonged to Binance.US, an entity theoretically independent of its larger namesake company.Continue reading