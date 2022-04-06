|
06.04.2022 21:52:00
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Tumbled Over 5% Today
Shares of cryptocurrency banking outfit Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) were down 5.1% today as of 2:45 p.m. ET. It's been a bad day overall for stocks (the S&P 500 was down 1.4%, the Nasdaq Composite down 2.7%), but cryptos in particular were suffering big sell-offs as investors digested comments from the Federal Reserve. Image source: Getty Images.Specifically, minutes from the Federal Reserve's March 15-16 meeting were released today. Besides a plan to raise interest rates this year, the Fed is planning to gradually reduce the $9 trillion size of its balance sheet. That has markets spooked. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
