Sirius XM Aktie
WKN DE: A1W8XE / ISIN: US82968B1035
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14.07.2026 12:40:00
Why Sirius XM Holdings Rallied Nearly 50% in the First Half of 2026
Shares of satellite radio business Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) rallied 47.7% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Sirius is an interesting value stock and has been a long-term holding of Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), which added to its stake last year as the stock price fell to low levels. With a low stock price heading into 2026, Sirius mounted a near-50% comeback as it inked a major partnership with advertising giant YouTube. In addition, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering put a spotlight on the value of satellite spectrum, which Sirius owns as an asset on its balance sheet. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Sirius Corporation Ltd 2011-7.12.11 Issue 11
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