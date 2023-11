Why Six Flags Soared Today

Shares of theme park giant Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) were soaring today, up as much as 10.6% on the day before settling into a 5.5% gain as of 3:02 p.m. ET.Around 2 p.m. ET, the Wall Street Journal reported that Six Flags was nearing a deal to merge with theme park rival Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN), which was up 7.8% around that time in its own right.Often, the acquirer of a company falls on the news of an acquisition. However, it appears this deal, if it happens, maybe a merger of equals, and likely done through an equity swap. Therefore, the prospect of streamlining costs over a larger revenue base sent both stocks higher today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel