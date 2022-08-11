Why Six Flags Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) dropped like a rock on Thursday, hitting new 52-week lows, after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Six Flags stock is down 23%.Investors seem to be most troubled about attendance at Six Flags' theme parks. The company's Q2 ended on July 3, and attendance for those three months was down 22% when compared to the same three months of 2021. Attendance for the entire first half of the year was also down 16% from the comparable period of 2021.To be fair, Six Flags' new CEO, Salim Bassoul, has expressly stated that lower attendance is surprisingly the goal. The company wants to move away from discounting and charge higher prices to reduce guest attendance. By having smaller crowds, it hopes to make the experience better (with less time waiting in lines). And it also hopes to attract more affluent customers who will spend more on other items in the park, boosting Six Flags' profitability.