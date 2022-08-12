|
12.08.2022 20:27:17
Why Six Flags Stock Is Bouncing Back Today
A day after Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) plummeted after a poor earnings report, a number of Wall Street analysts are out with reports saying they are not yet ready to give up on the theme park operator. The stock is bouncing back as a result, up as much as 11% in Friday trading.Six Flags investors have been on a roller coaster of late. The company's second-quarter results sent shares plummeting, with attendance numbers down 22% year over year. The low attendance figures caused the company to significantly miss analyst expectations, reporting second-quarter revenue of $435 million compared to the $530 million consensus estimate.The stock fell more than 20% on Thursday, but analysts added a little context to the results overnight. This year, as CEO Selim Bassoul said during the post-earnings call, "is a transitional year for Six Flags" as he shifts the focus away from getting as many people through the turnstiles as possible and toward building revenue per visitor.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!