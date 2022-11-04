|
04.11.2022 16:24:07
Why Six Flags Stock Jumped 26% in October
Shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) were up 26% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That far outpaced the S&P 500's 8% gain, but it's unclear as to why the theme park operator was a market-beater last month. It had only one official news item, and it's extremely unlikely that news was what moved the stock.On Oct. 5, Six Flags filed a document with the Securities and Exchange Commission stating that Derek Sample had been appointed to the role of chief accounting officer in September. Nothing against Sample, but I doubt this hiring announcement had any impact on the stock whatsoever.Wall Street analysts shared their thoughts about Six Flags stock throughout October. However, the majority of the commentary was negative, not positive.Continue reading
