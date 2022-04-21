|
21.04.2022 17:55:22
Why Skillz Continues Marching Lower Today
Shares of mobile gaming stock Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) continue to get hammered for no reason, with shares tumbling another 5.7% lower at 11:26 a.m. ET on Thursday. The stock has lost 86% of its value over the past year and is down more than 90% from the highs hit during the meme stock trading frenzy a year ago.Many of the original meme stocks were heavily shorted stocks around which small retail investors rallied in an effort to shore up the price and spark a rally that would lead to a squeeze on short-sellers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!