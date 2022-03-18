|
Why Skillz Is Rocketing 30% Higher This Week
Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are soaring 30.3% from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company revealed during its investor day presentation it was diving into cloud-based gaming.By embedding the ability to move from a playable advertisement directly to the game itself, Skillz believes it will be able to reach new players, lower the friction of onboarding new players, and allow them to more easily discover new games. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
