Why Skillz Plummeted 35.3% in February

Shares of mobile esports platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) plunged 35.3% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Skillz reported an abysmal fourth quarter and issued even more worrying guidance. I recently took a small position in the stock after it had fallen 90% from all-time highs last year. As it turns out, just because a stock has gone down 90%, that doesn't mean it can't go lower! After looking at the numbers and guidance, I exited my recent position with a loss.Skillz grew its revenue 61% in Q4, which may sound impressive. However, gross margins shrank, and net losses widened 50% over the prior-year quarter to $99 million. Both revenue and the bottom line missed expectations.Continue reading