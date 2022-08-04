Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.08.2022 18:48:55

Why Skillz Shares Jumped 27% in July

Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) surged 27.4% higher in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as much of the rest of the market went up with it.The mobile esports platform ended last month with the announcement that Ian Lee, its chief financial officer (CFO), was leaving the company to pursue other interests and would be replaced by Jason Roswig, a managing director at The Blackstone Group, an investment management company. Roswig will be both president and CFO. The transition will occur on Aug. 8. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
