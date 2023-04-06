|
06.04.2023 17:02:50
Why Skillz Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of the mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) spiked this morning after the company reported in a filing that its CEO, Andrew Paradise, purchased 1.5 million shares of the company on Wednesday. The stock is up by 14.7% as of 10:43 a.m. ET.The company reported in a Form 4 filing yesterday that Paradise purchased the stock for $0.56 per share, bringing the total transaction amount to about $836,300. Investors love to see executives purchase shares of their own company because it shows that they are committed to the business and believe in its growth potential. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!