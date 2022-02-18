|
18.02.2022 18:19:13
Why Skillz Stock Is Tumbling Another 5% Today
Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) were sliding 5.4% heading into noontime trading Friday as the market frets about something that, at this point, shouldn't be a concern anymore.Investing guru Cathie Wood sold some more of her shares in the mobile esports platform, some 20,000 between her ARK Next Generation Internet exchange traded fund (ETF) and her ARK Innovation ETF. Considering that's like a rounding error to the millions that she sold over the past month, it's a wonder investors were still getting worked up over it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
