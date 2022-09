Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Tumbled on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even by the awful standards of Thursday's market, Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) was a dog of a stock. The specialty tech company's share price suffered a nearly 4% decline, nearly double the 2.1% drop of the S&P 500 index on the day. The direct reason was a discouraging development with the company's most important business partner. It's only a slight exaggeration to say that when tech titan Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sneezes, Skyworks catches a cold. Apple is a major customer for Skyworks' radiofrequency (RF) solutions, which it packs into its ever-popular line of mobile devices. These days, Apple is responsible for a whopping 55% of its supplier's total revenue. Continue reading