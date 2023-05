Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Was Falling Earlier Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 6% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Tuesday following disappointing guidance issued in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. The supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors posted another sequential decline in revenue amid challenging conditions in the chip industry. The shares are trading 49% off their all-time high set in 2021. However, the stock's positive return year to date going into the earnings report suggests the market was expecting a better outlook for demand.After posting robust growth over a year ago, Skyworks has reported declining revenue for two consecutive quarters. Revenue was down 12% year over year in the quarter ending in December before falling nearly 14% in fiscal Q2.Continue reading