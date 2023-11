Why Sleep Number Stock Plummeted Today

Shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) were down 29.5% as of 3:45 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bed manufacturer announced weak quarterly results, lowered its full-year outlook, and revealed significant restructuring initiatives.For Sleep Number 's third quarter of 2023, net sales declined 13% year over year to $472.6 million, translating to a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.10 per share (compared to net income of $0.22 per share in the same year-ago period). Analysts on average were expecting net income of $0.17 per share on revenue of $514.5 million.While Sleep Number entered Q3 with high expectations, the company says "demand decelerated abruptly in August and September," resulting in a low-double-digit percent demand decline for the quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel