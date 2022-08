Why SmileDirectClub Rocketed More Than 20% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) rallied today, up a whopping 24.6% as of the end of trading. This was an odd rally, given that there was no news I could find that would justify such a massive move in the stock.In that light, it appears today was a large short squeeze brought about by investors who were shorting the stock prior to earnings covering their bet. Yesterday, SmileDirectClub's stock plunged following its second-quarter earnings report.Continue reading