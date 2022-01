Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. As of 2:50 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 24.6%.The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets.SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance. The steps will include job cuts and the exit of certain international markets.Continue reading