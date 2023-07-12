|
12.07.2023 00:24:40
Why SmileDirectClub Stock Raced 24% Higher on Tuesday
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) is about to have a larger presence on the retail scene in the U.S., and investors were happy to hear the news. After the company announced the opening of a clutch of its SmileShop stores, investors traded the stock up a beefy 24%.Before market open on July 11, SmileDirectClub said that it has opened 18 new SmileShops in the U.S. That enlarges its current footprint to 128 total worldwide. The company didn't hesitate to add that the news comes as it serviced its two millionth customer for its dental aligners. Another milestone for SmileDirectClub is that the new store openings are the first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Continue reading
