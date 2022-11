Why SmileDirectClub Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) were sliding today as the maker of dental aligners released a disappointing third-quarter earnings report.As of 11:45 a.m. EST, the stock was down 8.7%.SmileDirectClub said revenue continued to decline in Q3 as interest in its teledentistry model for selling aligners is fading. High inflation, fears of recession, and the end of pandemic stimulus checks all seem to have torched the once-promising growth stock. Continue reading