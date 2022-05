Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 11% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In its first-quarter results published after market hours last night, SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) didn't miss bottom-line estimates by much. But the market wasn't in a forgiving mood on Tuesday, apparently, with investors pushing the company's share price down by nearly 11%.For the quarter, SmileDirectClub posted total revenue of $152 million, which was a chunky (20%) improvement over the same period of 2021. The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss narrowed, meanwhile, coming in at just under $22.6 million ($0.19 per share) versus the year-ago quarter's $28.9 million shortfall.Image source: SmileDirectClub.