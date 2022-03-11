|
11.03.2022 22:32:55
Why Smith Micro Software Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) were tumbling today after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company missed analysts' consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings in the quarter. The tech stock was down by 15.3% at the end of the trading day. Smith Micro reported a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.04 in the fourth quarter, which was worse than the $0.03 loss per share that Wall Street was expecting. Additionally, the company's sales of $14.7 million -- an increase of 18.5% from the year-ago quarter -- were below analysts' consensus estimate of $15.2 million for the quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!