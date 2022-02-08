Why Snap Is Bucking the Trend in Social Media

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For much of the last two years, social media stocks have trended in the same direction. Companies like Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Pinterest, and Twitter are all subject to the same general influences, especially during the pandemic. During the lockdown period, for example, usage spiked, but advertising plunged. Then, social-media ad spending came roaring back as e-commerce companies and others looked to grab business at a time when consumers were flushed with stimulus payments.More recently, social media companies have faced headwinds from supply chain challenges and cost inflation, which have weighed on ad spending.Continue reading