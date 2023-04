Why Snap May Surprise Investors This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) announces earnings this week, and the company continues to face pressure to lower costs and improve revenue. But a new product called Snapchat+ is performing better than expected and could drive the company's revenue growth as soon as this quarter. Travis Hoium highlights what there is to be hopeful for in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 22, 2023. The video was published on April 24, 2023.Continue reading