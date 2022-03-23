|
23.03.2022 20:45:00
Why Snap One Stock Got Destroyed Today
"Smart home" products and services provider Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ: SNPO) got snapped off at the knees after missing earnings badly on Wednesday. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Snap One shares are down an astonishing 18%.Analysts had forecast Snap One would earn $0.15 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 on sales of $263.2 million. Now the good news is that Snap One beat that revenue target handily, reporting $273.5 million in quarterly sales. But the bad news is that it missed earnings by a mile. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!