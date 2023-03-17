|
17.03.2023 16:12:21
Why Snap One Stock Was Down This Week
Snap One (NASDAQ: SNPO) stock underperformed the market this week. The smart tech specialist's shares were down by 9% through early Friday trading compared to a 2.6% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That decline only erased a small portion of Snap One's recent gains, though. Its shares are still up by more than 20% so far in 2023.This week's drop came as investors reacted to conservative guidance from Snap One's management team.Executives said on Tuesday that sales rose 5% in its fiscal fourth quarter after adjusting for an extra sales week in the year-ago period. Cost cuts helped it moderate its bottom-line losses, too -- its net loss was down to 1.5% of sales compared to 2.9% a year earlier. "Our team's steadfast commitment to our growth strategy delivered positive results in 2022," CEO John Heyman said in the earnings press release.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!