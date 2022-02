Why Snap Snapped Back While Ford Stalled Out

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market had a tough day on Thursday, and market participants seemed to want to find some level ground amid the persistent volatility they've experienced in recent months. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 84 points to 34,887. However, S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures were up 8 points to 4,477, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had picked up 125 points to 14,617.Investors continued to scrutinize the latest financial reports from some top companies. Social media icon Snap (NYSE: SNAP) managed to post a huge gain as it avoided the stigma that rival Meta Platforms had suffered the day before. However, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) wasn't as fortunate, as the automaker continues to face operational challenges that are limiting its ability to take advantage of high demand.Shares of Snap rebounded strongly from big losses on Thursday. After declining 24% due to concerns about Meta's performance, the Snapchat parent's stock soared more than 40% in premarket trading on Friday morning.