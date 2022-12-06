|
06.12.2022 22:13:00
Why Snap Stock Fell Hard Today
Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) were falling fast today on no company-specific news. Instead, the social media stock was tumbling in response to broader market declines as investors ramped up their fears of a potential recession. As a result, Snap's share price fell 6.5% as of 3:55 p.m. EST. Snap investors took notice of news that Morgan Stanley said today that it's cutting 1,600 workers, equal to about 2% of its total staff. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!