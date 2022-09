Why Snap Stock Gained 10% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) finished a volatile month on the positive side, gaining 10% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Snapchat parent gained in the first half of the month on a number of different factors, including news that its Snapchat+ premium product had reached 1 million subscribers. Shares then gave up much of those gains on jitters about rising interest rates before ending the month with a pop on news about layoffs and other cost-cutting measures.The chart below shows the stock's volatility over August.Continue reading