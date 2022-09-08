|
08.09.2022 18:48:06
Why Snap Stock Got a Boost Today
Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) got a boost on Thursday after the news media got hold of an internal memo from CEO Evan Spiegel. Analysts are responding favorably to the memo, and that's why Snap stock was enjoying a 10% jump as of 11:15 a.m. ET today.As reported by tech news website The Verge on Wednesday, Spiegel has laid out a plan to Snap's employees calling for $6 billion in revenue in 2023 and over $1 billion in free cash flow (FCF). For perspective, as of the second quarter of 2022, the company has just over $4.5 billion in trailing-12-month revenue and $172 million in cumulative FCF.In other words, Spiegel is calling for impressive growth over the next 16 months or so, turning Wall Street's head. For example, both UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley and Bank of America analyst Justin Post were positive on news of this leaked memo and think Snap is a stock worth buying, according to The Fly.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Nachrichten
|
09.09.22
|Stocks snap 3-week losing streak (MarketWatch)
|
08.09.22
|Why Snap Stock Got a Boost Today (MotleyFool)
|
08.09.22
|Why Snapchat Isn't Jumping on the 'Metaverse' Bandwagon - CNET (Cnet)
|
06.09.22
|Why Snap Stock Gained 10% in August (MotleyFool)
|
02.09.22
|Snap Stock Just Got a Lot More Interesting (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Analysen
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Snap Inc. (Snapchat)
|12,52
|0,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.