|
21.10.2022 18:15:54
Why Snap Stock Got Crushed Early Friday
Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) cratered on Friday, falling as much as 32.1%. At 11:00 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 31.4%.The catalyst that sent the social media company plummeting was disappointing results caused by a slump in its ad tech business.For the third quarter, the Snapchat parent reported revenue of $1.1 billion, up 6% year over year, while its net loss of $360 million plunged 400%. This resulted in a loss of share of $0.22, far worse than its loss of $0.05 in the prior-year quarter. This also marked the slowest quarterly sales growth in the company's history. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.10.22
|Beste Börsenwoche seit Ende Juni: Nur miese Snap-Zahlen vermiesen Stimmung der US-Anleger (N-TV)
|
21.10.22
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen mit Aufschlägen - Snap unter Abgabedruck (Dow Jones)
|
21.10.22
|Why Snap Stock Got Crushed Early Friday (MotleyFool)
|
21.10.22
|MÄRKTE USA/Zinsanstieg bremst erneut - Twitter und Snap unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
21.10.22
|MÄRKTE USA/Zinsanstieg belastet weiter - Twitter und Snap unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
21.10.22