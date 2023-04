Why Snap Stock Got Smashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Snapchat 's parent company, Snap (NYSE: SNAP), got smashed on Friday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. At 11:15 a.m. ET, Snap stock was down 19%.Let's start with the good for Snap. In Q1, Snap had 383 million daily active users, which was an encouraging 15% year-over-year increase. Moreover, the company generated cash from operations of $151 million and free cash flow of $103 million.Now for the bad. Snap generates revenue from ads. In Q1, impressions were up 10% -- these are the amount of times users were shown ads. And with 15% user growth, this increase to impressions makes sense. Unfortunately, the revenue that Snap gets for these ad impressions went down 18% from the same quarter last year -- this is measured with effective cost per mille (eCPM).