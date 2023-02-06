|
06.02.2023 22:42:44
Why Snap Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were rallying on news that Texas would ban its state agencies from using TikTok, the popular short-form video app considered a close rival to Snapchat.Snap finished the day higher, gaining 9.7% on the news.In the latest sign that incremental pressure was building against TikTok, which is based in China, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a "statewide model security plan" to address vulnerabilities to TikTok and other software.Continue reading
