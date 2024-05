Why Snap Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were moving higher today on reports that the European Union could also move to block TikTok, following in the footsteps of recent proposed legislation in the U.S. And Snap shares continued to drift higher after last week's strong first-quarter earnings report.As of 3:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the social media stock was up 4.8% on the news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel