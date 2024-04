Why Snap Stock Was Gaining Today

Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were gaining today as Congress appeared to move a step closer to banning TikTok in the U.S. or forcing its parent company, China-based ByteDance, to sell the rights to operate the popular social media app in the U.S.While there was no company-specific news out on Snap, investors believe that a setback for TikTok would be beneficial to Snap, and the stock rose 7.1% on that logic as of 12:36 p.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel