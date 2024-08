Why Snap Stock Was Plunging Today

Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP), the parent of Snapchat , were tumbling after the social media company issued another disappointing earnings report. In particular, the company's guidance was weaker than expected, and it grew more slowly than its competitors.Broader concerns about the economy after a weak unemployment report came out this morning also seemed to be weighing on the stock.As of 11:13 a.m. ET on Friday, Snap shares were down 24.6%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool