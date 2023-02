Why SNDL, Aurora Cannabis, and Tilray Stocks Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in marijuana stocks such as SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), are having a good day Thursday -- and not just because the Federal Reserve decided to only raise interest rates 0.25% yesterday. On top of that good news, you see, there's a new report by the American Medical Association (AMA) that argues medical marijuana may be at least part of the solution to solving America's opioid crisis.And hearing that, investors are bidding up shares of SNDL by 4.7% today (through 11:10 a.m. ET), and delivering gains of 5.5% apiece to both Aurora Cannabis and Tilray investors.So what is it about the AMA report that may be getting investors excited?