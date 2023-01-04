|
04.01.2023 00:39:53
Why SNDL Stock Flew as High as 5% on Tuesday
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) investors enjoyed a nice high early on Tuesday, with their stock rising by over 5%. That buzz didn't last, though, and by the end of the day SNDL crashed to a 1% decline at market close. The initial euphoria was related to one of the acquisitive Canadian marijuana company's recent asset buys.Tuesday afternoon, The Valens Company (NASDAQ: VLNS) announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a final order approving its absorption into SNDL. This was the final key step for the deal to be approved. Eager for expansion, SNDL agreed to purchase Valens last August in an all-stock deal valued at roughly 138 million Canadian dollars ($102 million). The non-cash nature of the buy was a neat way for SNDL to keep its balance sheet clean; in its announcement that it was purchasing Valens, the company didn't hesitate to mention that the combined business would boast CA$314 million ($231 million) in net cash, and zero debt. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SNDL Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SNDL Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|17,48
|2,40%
|SNDL Inc Registered Shs
|2,02
|-0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonsolidierung nach gutem Jahresbeginn: ATX -- DAX macht Verluste wett -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewinnt am Donnerstag an Wert hinzu. Der DAX kann frühe Abschläge aufholen. An den Börsen in Fernost wagten sich am Donnerstag die Bullen aus der Deckung.